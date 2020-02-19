Updated 2/19/20

Muslims Serve is a hunger relief non-profit that has been serving the Greater Philadelphia area since 2012. Muslims Serve was founded by a physician who was a fellow at Penn. We provide hot meals to individuals experiencing housing and food insecurity in Philadelphia.

1 in 4 individuals in Philadelphia live in poverty and are food insecure. This city has one of the nation’s highest poverty rates. With your help, we can provide individuals with a hot, healthy meal in a dignified setting.

Outside of the Hub, Muslims Serve feeds about 2500 meals a month, on the third and fourth Saturday, and every Sudnay. We cook at the Dorrance Hamilton Center for Culinary Enterprises, a commercial kitchen in West Philadelphia, and always need volunteers to help us prepare, transport, and serve the food.

What: Volunteer tasks include place setting, bussing tables, plating desserts, distributing plated food, refilling water pitchers, collecting meal tickets, kitchen tasks such as washing dishes or packing and distributing items, and setting up and breaking down tables.

When: Thursday-Monday 3-5:30 PM

Where: Hub of Hope, 1401 JFK Boulevard in Center City (below the Municipal Building across from City Hall)

Email: volunteer@muslimsserve.org

Website: https://muslimsserve.org/

For volunteering opportunities visit their volunteer hub: https://muslimsserve.volunteerhub.com/

Phone:833-Hunger0, ext. 2 (Shafia Rana, volunteer manager)