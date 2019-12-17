Updated 12/17/2019

Mission: The Welcoming Center promotes inclusive economic growth through immigrant integration. Welcoming Center for New Pennsylvanians is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Philadelphia. We believe that a steady influx of new customers, workers, and entrepreneurs can reinvigorate Pennsylvania’s aging population, renew its neighborhoods, and re-energize our economy. By making Pennsylvania a magnet for immigrants, we will become a more vibrant, more creative, and more dynamic competitor in today’s global economy. We work closely with government agencies, service providers, employers, business associations, trade unions, and economic development groups.