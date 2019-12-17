Updated 12/17/2019
Mission: The Welcoming Center promotes inclusive economic growth through immigrant integration. Welcoming Center for New Pennsylvanians is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Philadelphia. We believe that a steady influx of new customers, workers, and entrepreneurs can reinvigorate Pennsylvania’s aging population, renew its neighborhoods, and re-energize our economy. By making Pennsylvania a magnet for immigrants, we will become a more vibrant, more creative, and more dynamic competitor in today’s global economy. We work closely with government agencies, service providers, employers, business associations, trade unions, and economic development groups.
The Welcoming Center runs programs that support entrepreneurship, workforce development, and community engagement.
Phone: 215.557.2626
Website: https://welcomingcenter.org/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/welcomingcenter/
Instagram: @welcomingcenter
Twitter: @welcomingcenter
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/welcoming-center-for-new-pennsylvanians/