Our Core Values:

We starts with you. No one believes in the organization unless we all believe in each other, so we work together to affect change with the understanding that one person can make a singular difference.

We have a fierce sense of urgency. Whether it’s on behalf of our clients or colleagues hope springs eternal when we spring into action.

The truth works.We tell it like it is; clarity is our friend.

We view everything we do within the context of an entire life – be it that of a project or a person. We stay engaged and see things through, and guide difficult decisions that help secure life’s most important priorities.

We must innovate and adapt to advance: big, new and different ideas are welcome here every day.

Turn every misstep into knowledge. We believe in second chances and new beginnings, and gaining wisdom from every honest mistake.

There is joy in what we do.

Diversity is the foundation of transformation. We welcome and strive to understand and apply all perspectives because different cultures view life, money and family differently. This is the only way we can transcend cultures and empower lasting transformation.We bring our hometown values with us. Because we are deeply anchored to where we live, we do whatever we can to make it better even when opportunity takes us afar.

Opportunities are available to volunteer and intern.

Phone: 215 563-5665 or volunteer services at: 215-320-1484

Email volunteer services: volunteer@clarifi.org