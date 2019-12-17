Updated 12/17/2019

Ceiba is a coalition of Latino community-based organizations in Philadelphia that was founded in 1989. The coalition is named after the Ceiba trees that grow in the Caribbean which are renowned for their longevity and as great gathering places for people to meet and talk under the shade.

Ceiba’s mission is to promote the economic development and financial inclusion of the Latino community through collaborations and advocacy aimed at ensuring their access to quality housing. Through Ceiba, the member agencies enhance and coordinate the delivery of their asset building services through an approach that integrates financial literacy, comprehensive housing counseling, free tax preparation services, access to the Earned Income Tax Credit, Individual Development Accounts (IDAs), and public benefits. IDAs are structured savings programs that provide matching funds for participants who meet a savings goal.

Ceiba is a leader in meeting the asset building needs of immigrants in Philadelphia. It is the only community organization in Philadelphia designated by the IRS as a Certifying Acceptance Agent to facilitate Individual Tax Identification Number (ITINs) applications.

Ceiba is also a strong advocate for the rights of people who are Limited English Proficient (LEP).

Positions are available for volunteer, work-study, and internship opportunities. For more information, call (215) 634-7245 or send your resume to info@ceibaphiladelphia.org.

Website: http://www.ceibaphiladelphia.org/